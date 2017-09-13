Pixie Lott, who is currently on a break from her hectic schedule, gave a sneak peek at what she is up to in recent days on social media on Tuesday (12 September).

The Cry Me Out singer has shared a sizzling photo from her vacation in Ibiza.

Wearing a one-piece black swimsuit with laces running down from her chest to her navel, the British pop star is seen flashing plenty of skin and soaking up the sun while lying down on her back on a boat.

She accentuated her look by wearing large dark shades and a shiny robe tossed above her head and her blonde hair pulled behind her shoulders.

"If u need me i'll be here @unamasibiza @boats_ibiza," she wrote alongside the snap she has shared with her 556,000 fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the snap has sent her fans into a meltdown, with many calling her "stunning" and "gorgeous".

"Pixie Lott I love you and most of your outfit I'm just not sure about the #BacoFoil ," a fan commented.

Another fan said, "Damn you look gorgeous ."

"I love what you're wearing where did you get that shiny piece of material I love it," a third fan said.

A fan said, "I'm loving the tan @pixielott, you're looking super relaxed and chilled out x."

Lott previously shared a photo which shows her lying on her side with her arms stretched above her head next to a swimming pool. She is seen wearing a pink swimwear and dark shades.

She captioned the snap: "casual "

"I like it Pixie, looks like your an extension of the swimming pool," a fan said.

Another said, "Plz don't ever stop showing off your beautiful legs and feet ."