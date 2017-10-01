Pixie Lott took to social media on 30 September to announce the release of her new song Won't Forget You.

While the Cry Me Out hitmaker has been applauded for bringing to life a "fun and catchy" single, the 26-year-old also caught the attention of fans with her new look.

The songstress has shared a sexy photo of herself with a short audio clip of her latest track on Instagram.

Wearing a blue denim jacket over one shoulder that she pairs with a white top, the British pop star is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera, with her blonde locks let loose in waves.

"#WontForgetYou ft. @officialstylog is OUT NOW!! Yeyeahh You can stream/buy it here https://pixielott.lnk.to/WontForgetYou ✨ link in bio ✨," she wrote alongside the snap she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans of the songstress are not just going gaga over the single but over her new look as well.

The picture has already garnered more than 21,000 views, with many of her fans calling her "gorgeous" and "stunning".

"Pixie you are beautiful," a fan gushed.

Another fan said, "You look beautiful."

"Damn you're hot and sexy xxx," a fan added.

Taking about her song, a fan said, "Really loving the song! Well done Pix!"

Another fan said, "It turned to be the favorite song of mine every time you published a new song, now Won't forget you is my favourite."

"I love it Pixie licks got it on full blast in my kitchen jamming in my pj's ," a fan said.

Lott earlier shared a video of herself to promote her new single. In the short clip, she is heard asking her fans to tweet #WontForgetYou and tag her on Instagram with the same hashtag. And, she also said she will try to call as many for her fans who DM their numbers.