An investigation has been launched into how an aircraft crashed into a catering truck at Manchester Airport prompting the plane's evacuation.

Around 40 passengers were aboard the Aurigny Airlines Flight GR673 to Guernsey when the plane's wing struck the side of a catering truck leaving a hole in the side of the vehicle, the Manchester Evening News reported. The ATR 72 twin turboprop was pushing back from Terminal 1 at around 9.50am on Sunday (17 September).

"The incident is minor with no injuries and we are investigating with our third party partners involved," an airport spokesman said, according to the BBC.

A spokesman for Aurigny said one of the plane's wings was damaged in the incident. "It appears the aircraft was reversed, by third-party handling agents, into a catering vehicle during push back," Malcom Coupar, Aurigny commercial director, said.

According to the Evening News, the plane was being moved back from the stand by a tow-truck.

Passenger Scott Grayson, 49, said: "As we pushed back we heard a thud. I just thought 'what's that?' We looked out and saw the wing embedded into the side of the truck. The captain came on and confirmed what had happened."

Grayson continued: "The pilot and the two girls working on board were very switched on. There were quite a few old people on board and they were just putting their minds at rest.

"It was nothing to do with the airline. It was just one of those things. It was just a bad day at the office for the guy who was pushing us back from the stand. He must have been holding his head [in] his hands.

"The airport fire service were there within about 60 seconds. They were very quick."

Coupar said the airline is sending engineers to asses the extent of the damage to the wings of the aircraft.

Passengers were taken back to the terminal to wait a replacement flight. They were placed on another flight, causing other Guernsey services from Gatwick and East Midlands to be delayed.

"We apologise to all passengers for the disruption and the inconvenience this will cause," the Aurigny spokesman said.