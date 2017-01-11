Scalebound developer Platinum Games has issued a statement following the Xbox exclusive's cancellation, which was confirmed earlier this week by Microsoft following numerous reports.

In the statement, Platinum president and CEO Kenichi Sato said he and his team were "very disappointed" about the cancellation, and pointed to the studio's upcoming titles Nier: Automata, Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link and Lost Order.

"We're sorry to say that on January 9, 2017, Microsoft Studios announced the cancellation of Scalebound," reads the statement. "We are very disappointed things ended up this way, especially since we know many of our fans were looking forward to this game as much as we were.

"Going forward, we will strive to continue delivering high-quality games to you, starting with Nier: Automata in March, and including products like Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link and Lost Order in the future.

"We will keep working hard to meet your expectations and we look forward to your continued support!"

On Monday, Microsoft said: "After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound." It also pointed to the future, naming some of the exclusives still set to launch in 2017.

Scalebound's director Hideki Kamiya also discussed the cancellation on Twitter, telling his followers: "I'm very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this game. Sorry to bring you such bad news at the start of the year. All I can do for you is to promise to keep delivering fun games.

"I'll work extra hard to never have to let you down like this again, so I hope you will keep watching over us in the future too."

He later added: "I thought I would get lots of savage messages, but in reality I'm getting lots of warm messages. Thank you."

Scalebound was an action role-playing game set for release on Xbox One and PC, in which players would have roamed a fantasy world accompanied by an enormous dragon they'd have been able to command and upgrade with abilities.

