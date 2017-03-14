Sony has announced that it will finally add PS4 games to its PlayStation Now streaming service three years after it was launched. To date the service has only included games from the PS3 library.

Announced on the US PlayStation Blog, Sony has only announced its intention to add PS4 games for now, not what those games will be. It's safe to assume they'll be older titles, however, such as launch titles Knack and Killzone: Shadow Fall.

"We're excited to announce that PS Now's catalogue is set to grow even further, as we'll be expanding to include a new platform: PlayStation 4 games," reads the post.

"All of the games in the service, including PS4 games, will be included with a single PS Now subscription. We'll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned."

PlayStation Now is a subscription-based service offering users unlimited access to a catalogue of 400+ games. It costs £12.99 a month

PS Now has undergone some big changes over the past year. In August Sony announced the service would be heading to PC, then in February Sony dropped PS Now support for PS3, PS Vita and certain television models.

In February Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass, a competing streaming service for Xbox One users that will feature games developed for the current generation of console hardware. Set for release later this year, the service will cost £7.99 a month.

Sony has discussed expanding the PS Now library for years. In 2015 then director of marketing Peter Jamshidi said: "There are some amazing games for PS1 and PS2 and our longer-term vision is to go back further into the PlayStation generational library and offer those with PlayStation Now."

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.