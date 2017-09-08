Rihanna has sent social media into meltdown with a couple of sizzling photos from the upcoming issue of Elle magazine.

In one of the photos, RiRi is seen flashing a bit too much skin in a cleavage-baring bra that she paired with a shiny black outfit.

"@Elleusa cover #2," the Barbadian beauty wrote alongside the photo she shared with her 53 million fans on Instagram.

Next, the Diamonds crooner is seen staring at the camera wearing a bright yellow jacket.

"@elleusa cover #3 Featuring @fentybeauty," the Kiss It Better singer wrote in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the 29-year-old songstress have been going gaga over the snaps, with many calling her "Queen" and a "Goddess".

"The net gonna break tonight over #fentybeauty ... Waiting on midnight like... I wanna be I wanna be like RiRi @badgalriri," a fan commented.

Another fan said, "On OCTOBER's issue too!!! I feel like someone started cutting onions.. My heart is overjoyed.. I love everyone.. I just want to sing."

"Hunty! Please KEEP KILLING IT! The haters can't stand it and the lovers bask in the light! ❤❤❤," a third fan said.

Rihanna was asked an unusual question by one of her famous friends for the October issue of the magazine. Magician David Copperfield asked the Wild Thoughts hitmaker where she would go if she could disappear and reappear anywhere in the world.

She said: "Ten minutes before I lost my virginity...and I'm holding you to that offer. LOL."

She was also asked a beauty question: "When did you first wear lipstick?"

She replied, "Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li'l secret weapon!"

She also revealed the "craziest thing" she has ever done for beauty was wearing a corset.

"I'd do it again, though. I'd wear it every day if I could make it out alive!" she said.