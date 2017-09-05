Rejoice, media hoarders! Plex has quietly updated its Kodi add-on and has made its web-based media server completely free.

Plex for Kodi had previously only been available to Plex Pass subscribers (£3.99 a month in the UK), but the change means all users will get to enjoy, to quote Plex's website: "the advanced customization of Kodi home theater and the beauty and simplicity of Plex for access on any device, anywhere, anytime".

For those not up to speed with the platforms, both Kodi and Plex both span-off from the XBMC project – a homebrew solution for media playback on Microsoft's first Xbox console.

Both are used for 'sideloading' (either physically or over a network) media content onto any number of smartphones, tablets, TVs, desktops and more from a library based on a single dedicated machine.

The difference between the two is their basic philosophy. Plex is a fully commercialised, streamlined product with subscription offers and official partnerships with almost every company that matters within the streaming space.

Kodi, on the other hand, is an open-source platform with an incredible swathe of customisation options and third-party supported add-ons that left the door open for it to become a piracy hotbed.

For those using it legitimately however, Plex is one of the best legal Kodi extensions available, as the two complement each other nicely.

"A dedicated device running Kodi and the Plex for Kodi add-on gives you a slick, configurable way to play your media in your home theater," reads Plex's website. "Kodi AV settings enable powerfully advanced knob twisting and lever sliding to fine tune playback for a customized viewing experience! Settings nirvana!"

Plex Pass subscribers feeling a little slighted at the change can take some solace in the Pass-exclusive bonus features. These include parental controls, multi-user support and audio fingerprinting that identifies songs and provides key information during music playback.