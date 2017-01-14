The CW has released the promos and plot description for the winter premiere episodes of its Arrowverse shows – The Flash season 3, Arrow season 5, Supergirl season 2 and Legends Of Tomorrow season 2.

The Flash season 3 episode 10 is titled, Borrowing Problems from the Future. which will air on 24 January at 8pm EST. The chapter will pick up with Barry Allen trying to find a way to change the future and save Iris West from being killed by Savitar.

The official synopsis for the episode reads as follows:

Barry fights for Iris: Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain's presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris' fate. Confused about Barry's hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job.

Arrow season 5 episode 10 is titled, Who Are You? which will air on 25 January at 8pm EST on The CW Network. The chapter will pick up with the "miraculous return" of actor Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Worried that Prometheus is right and he is truly a killer at heart, Oliver (Stephen Amell) looks for any ray of hope and finds it in what seems to be the miraculous return of Laurel Lance (guest star Katie Cassidy). However, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), still reeling from Detective Malone's murder, is bent on revenge – she wants to stop Prometheus at any cost. While in prison, Diggle (David Ramsey) fights for his life. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Brian Ford Sullivan.

Supergirl season 2 episode 9 is titled, Supergirl Lives, will air on 23 January at 8pm EST on The CW. The episode will feature Kara and Mon-El stranded on a new planet, and stripped off their powers and with no way home.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Kara (Melissa Benoist) is moved by the story of a missing woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith) and decides to investigate despite Snapper Carr's (guest star Ian Gomez) order to leave it alone. Kara takes Mon-El (Chris Wood) with her to the last place Izzy was seen and the duo find themselves thrust through a portal to another planet, Slaver's Moon, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves. The leader of the trafficking ring is none other than Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman). To make matters worse, Slaver's Moon has a red sun, which means Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Alex (Chyler Leigh) blames herself for Kara's disappearance, fearing she's become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) and too complacent in watching out for her sister.

Legends Of Tomorrow season 2 episode 9 is titled, Raiders of the Lost Art, which will air on 24 January, at 9pm EST on The CW. The chapter will feature the return of actor Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, who has no memories of his past due to time drift.

The official synopsis reads as follows: