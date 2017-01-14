The CW has released the promos and plot description for the winter premiere episodes of its Arrowverse shows – The Flash season 3, Arrow season 5, Supergirl season 2 and Legends Of Tomorrow season 2.
The Flash season 3 episode 10 is titled, Borrowing Problems from the Future. which will air on 24 January at 8pm EST. The chapter will pick up with Barry Allen trying to find a way to change the future and save Iris West from being killed by Savitar.
Arrow season 5 episode 10 is titled, Who Are You? which will air on 25 January at 8pm EST on The CW Network. The chapter will pick up with the "miraculous return" of actor Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance.
Supergirl season 2 episode 9 is titled, Supergirl Lives, will air on 23 January at 8pm EST on The CW. The episode will feature Kara and Mon-El stranded on a new planet, and stripped off their powers and with no way home.
Legends Of Tomorrow season 2 episode 9 is titled, Raiders of the Lost Art, which will air on 24 January, at 9pm EST on The CW. The chapter will feature the return of actor Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, who has no memories of his past due to time drift.