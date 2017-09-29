Ashley Graham is not just an icon for women with plus-size figures but also for anyone who has insecurities about his/her body. Each time she strips down to skimpy underwear to flaunt her physique, most fans feel that she has inspired them to feel beautiful about themselves.

Keeping her Instagram account bustling with such positive vibes, the plus-size model shared a racy lingerie photo to launch her "Essential" innerwear collection in collaboration with Addition Elle. In the photo, Graham looked stunning as she wore a black lacy push-up bra and matching underwear, and it wasn't a surprise that her followers thought she looks "super hot".

"Your lingerie is essential to building your best look! My Ashley Graham Essentials and Collections with Addition Elle," she captioned the picture.

Shared a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered over 150,000 likes and lots of positive comments.

"Because of you, I wore my 2-pc bikini and wore it proudly," one of her ardent fans gushed about how Ashley is a true inspiration for her.

"Truly an inspiration. Thank you so much for empowering us full-figured women. You are appreciated," added another.

"I have the same body as you... but I am 5'4 and have cellulite... i wish it wasn't inherited... thank you though for giving me hope that a man might love me because I am not "fat girl"... I'm normal," wrote a follower.

Graham has always been a powerful voice against fat-shaming and has urged more prominent brands to included plus-size models in their promotional campaigns.

Speaking about plus-size physiques and why she chose to launch her Ashley Graham lingerie brand, she told Yahoo Beauty, "It's sad. It's funny to me, because I'll look at runways and think, 'I'd look so great in those clothes' or 'I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes'."

Recently, she pointed out that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetic launch did not include any curvy models. "I was at Fenty, and that was an amazing show. But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway? I think Baja East would be really cool to have curves on the runway. Philipp Plein would be really cool."