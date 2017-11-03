All eyes naturally went to Ashley Graham when she made a power-packed entry in a completely see-through gown for the Woman of the Year awards organised by Harper's Bazaar on Thursday (2 November). Known for being the first plus-size model to have graced the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, clearly the 30-year-old is proud of her body as she oozed extreme confidence at the annual gala.

Graham complemented her sheer black cocktail dress with matching lingerie and stilettos at the red carpet event as she amply showed off her curvaceous figure to the flashing paparazzi.

Joining the swimsuit stunner at the Claridge's Hotel for the glitzy gala was a slew of Hollywood's leading ladies including Victoria Beckham, Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, Jenna Coleman and others. And needless to say, the award show successfully turned into a fashion power-play.

Stylish as always, Beckham brought her chic game to the red carpet, wearing a pair of well-tailored pants with an off-white blouse. As for a hint of bling, the mother-of-four stole attention with her glittery pointed-toe shoes.

Winslet, on the other hand, kept it subtle and elegant in a wrap-style black dress, which she accessorised with a belt and a clutch in the same hue. Keeping with the sleek look, though, the actress had her blonde locks styled into a red carpet-appropriate bun.

Along with the glam-quotient stars like Graham and Winslet also brought in the "curves" to the coveted show. When it comes to celebrating varied body types, both of them have been particularly vocal and this time was no different.

"We have celebrated curves more in the last five years. But I do worry about the extra pressure to be 'perfect' on girls growing up now. I'm obsessed about the misuse and potential perils of social media for our younger generation," said the Titanic actress, who also happens to be the cover girl for the December issue of the fashion magazine.

Even Graham talked about bringing back curves during the latest appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

"I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful I can have and do whatever I want," the model revealed this to be her mantra, as per Mail Online.