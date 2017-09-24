Ashley Graham is not shy about flaunting her figure. The plus-size model has once again sent social media into a meltdown with racy snaps of herself.

Wearing a leopard-print one-piece see-through dress, the American model is seen giving a sultry stare at the camera with her left hand placed on her hips. She accentuates her look with smoky eyes, large earrings and high heels.

"#VogueItalia #NakedBlackTie #MFW," the 29-year-old wrote alongside the snap as the photo was taken at the Vogue Italia 'The New Beginning' party as part of Milan Fashion Week on 22 September.

The picture has already garnered more than 100,000 likes, with many of her fans calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"Omg a younger, better me!! I feel like I was the original plus size ha no offence," a fan commented.

Another added, "You influence so many people, including me. You are very appreciated."

"@theashleygraham because of you I'm learning to love myself, my body and be more confident I was 266 pounds now 170 love you from Chicago," a third fan said.

Another added, "Grrrrrr!!!!!!! Love the leopard print, she powers the dress, it doesn't overpower her."

Another photo shows Graham with her eyes closed and her head slightly tilted back as she clutches at her chest with both hands.

"Ciao Milano! ❤️," she wrote alongside the photo she shared with her fans on the photo-and-video sharing application.

"I almost dropped my phone girl," a fan said.

Another added, "You make me appreciate my body! Thank you for being an inspiration to many many women out there ;)"

"It's not fair that you can take a picture like this and look like a total sexpot. If I tried this I'd look like I have a seizure or something," another said.