Ashley Graham has flaunted her famous curves on social media several times to inspire women across the globe to embrace their body types.

And, the American plus-size model recently took to Instagram once again to share a racy snap, which has caused a bit of a meltdown.

Wearing a white two-piece lingerie, the 29-year-old is seen exuding plenty of sex appeal while striking a sultry pose for the camera. Letting her locks fall behind her shoulders, she is seen with minimal makeup but with a hint of mascara.

"#perfectlyme," she wrote alongside the picture she shared with her 5.4 million fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the image of Graham in the two-piece has set hearts racing, with many of her fans calling her "gorgeous" and an "inspiration".

"Thank you for teaching us we are beautiful no matter the shape we came in ," a fan commented.

Another added, "I just watched a video with your really empowering message from Glamour magazine! You are a wonderful and inspirational woman. You made me feel so much better! Thank you!"

"She is so beautiful and inspiring! I love her so muchhhhh! I really wanna meet her. Yo if I do, I am going to cry, like for real," a third gushed.

Another follower said, "Wow what a lovely figure. It's the perfect figure."

Graham recently revealed that she took inspiration from her breakup with a boy during her teenage years. She said she was told she was being dumped because she would get fat in the next few years.

"He told me that we had to break up because I wasn't going to have sex with him," Graham said, as quoted by The Huffington Post. "The second reason was because he said I was going to be as fat as his mom.

"I think about that [breakup] from time to time, and if I could go back and talk to [myself then], I would say: First of all, Craig is a loser," she said. "Second of all, you is fine. And that bulge on you hip – not only is it OK, but it's going to change the world someday."