When it comes to body positivity, plus-size model Ashley Graham has earned herself a reputation of inspiring fans with her social media uploads. Keeping in line with her often-posted saucy pictures, the brunette beauty has shared a stunning black and white click, showing off her curves in full glory.

The picture shows the model wearing a stunning lacy two-piece swimsuit as she strikes her best pose for the lenses. Aptly enough, Graham even captioned the Instagram shot "thick", accompanied by a lightening emoji.

Unsurprisingly, since being shared on Instagram, the image has sparked quite a buzz with Graham's photo caption resonating among many of her followers.

"So gorgeous and inspirational," a fan commented, while a second one went on to compliment the model, who has been vocal about being comfortable in one's own skin. "Love your body with curves," the comment read.

"You help me with my body image, thank you so much for doing what you do," another user shared, while someone else added, "Wish I had your confidence @theashleygraham."

While Graham, with her body-confident posts, continues to motivate countless women and fans on social media, even she is not safe when it comes to scathing online trolls.

After one of her workout videos saw a range of fat-shaming comments, the model took it upon herself to school the haters.

"Every time I post a workout video, I get comments like, 'You'll never be skinny, so stop trying,' 'Don't workout too hard, you'll get skinny,' 'You still need to be fat to be a model' and 'Why would you want to lose what made you famous?'" she shared in her post.

Graham added, "Just for the record, I work out to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy... I don't work out to lose weight or my curves, [because] I love the skin I'm in..."