Ashley Graham has sent hearts racing again by sharing a "stunning" photo of herself sans any makeup on social media.

Wearing a black bomber jacket, the plus-size model can be seen striking a posing for the camera while slightly tilting her head and resting it on her right hand. She teamed up the jacket with a matching high-neck and accentuated her look with large round earrings and a couple of necklaces.

The snap, which was posted without a caption, has generated a lot of interest, with fans taking to the comments section to call the Nebraska native "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"@theashleygraham I love you so much! You look fantastic as always! I'm a huge fan of you! You are the face of beauty and sexiness! And also you are the face of femininity cuteness! I love you with all my heart! #ashleygraham #lovely #pretty," a fan gushed, while another wrote, "I almost didn't recognise you. Still look amazing. You should do that 23andMe thingy. You look like you have a little Spanish in you mama."

Someone else asked Graham about her skincare secret while pointing out that she was not wearing makeup in the photo. Another admirer added that the 30-year-old does not need filters to make her look gorgeous in the pictures that she shares on social media platforms because she is "seriously the most beautiful woman".

However, some of Graham's fans are slightly concerned about her health as they think she looks a little under the weather in the snap. "Making feeling poorly look good. Hope you feel better soon," a fan said, while a follower asked, "Feeling any better bb?"

Many also called her their inspiration, saying she rocked their world as a plus-size model.

Ever since breaking onto the modelling scene in the early 2000s, Graham has promoted body positivity. Interestingly, she may have never become the first plus-size model to don the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016 if it wasn't for her mother encouraging and pushing her.