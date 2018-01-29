Ashley Graham often shares photos and videos on social media to inspire her fans to embrace their body types. And the 30-year-old did exactly that on Instagram once again by sharing a clip which shows her rocking a white swimsuit.

Wearing the eye-catching one-piece bathing suit, the plus-size model can be seen flaunting her figure in the video while facing the camera head-on. The Nebraska native poses with her eyes closed, playing with her long locks which are let loose in waves. The clip ends with the body activist slowly opening her eyes and smiling before making her way towards the camera.

Not surprisingly, fans are going gaga over the video, which Graham shared on the social media platform with the caption, "Friends: Don't be extra. Me: ..." The clip has racked up more than 1.25 million views, with fans calling her "beautiful" and "stunning".

"Literally, the most beautiful woman in the world," a fan commented on the video, while another added, "Wow. I had no idea u looked so good in a white swimsuit."

Someone else gushed, "Oh my god... You're so gorgeous!!! You're my body inspiration," while another follower wrote, "Girl, the fact that you are extra has been an inspiration to me! Keep it up."

Many others enquired about the stunning white swimsuit, with a fan asking, "@theashleygraham where could I find this bathing suit... I just LOVE it," while another simply said, "I need this!"

Graham has been promoting body positivity ever since she emerged on the modelling stage in the early 2000s. In 2016, she became the first plus-size model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She had told Glamour then that her making it to the magazine cover "wasn't just for curvy girls". "It was for every woman. Most of us have not been told, 'If you have cellulite and your thighs rub together, who cares?'" she had said at the time.