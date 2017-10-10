Tess Holliday has slammed fat-shaming trolls who have accused her of "promoting obesity". The plus-size model has said that she will always keep her "head held high" no matter what haters say about her body.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two children shared a sexy photo of herself to fire back at fat-shaming trolls for trying to put her down with vulgar comments about her physique on social media.

The snap shows Tess striking a sultry pose and flaunting the tattoo on her right thigh in a sheer lingerie, with her tresses flowing down her the back of her shoulders.

"Haters will say it's photoshopped. Some will tell me to cover up. Others will say I'm promoting obesity," the 32-year-old wrote alongside the picture she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application on 8 October.

She continued, "Whatever they say, I will still get up in the morning with my head held high, wrapped in the arms of a man who loves me & my fat body & to my kids smiling when they wake up & see their mom... So really, I will stay winning. Unretouched Polaroids by @anastasiagphoto ✨ #effyourbeautystandards #thenotsosubtleartofbeingafatgirl."

Tess is married to Australian businessman Nick Holliday, who she met in 2012. They got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot a year later in July.

While speaking about her hectic schedule, Tess recently gushed about her husband.

"We are both jet-lagged and irritated from lack of sleep and life stuff and I tripped on Nick's skateboard in the house today and hurt my back/head and now Bowie won't go to bed," she informed her followers over the weekend.

"I'm posting this photo to remind myself of how happy I was the day we got married when right now, I want to be mad at him... but I can't... I mean, look at that ridiculous jumpsuit! I hope tonight we all sleep, and wake up less cranky."