Plymouth Argyle take on Liverpool in the FA Cup third round replay at Home Park, Plymouth on 18 January, Wednesday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Live coverage of the match will be available on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD.

Overview

Liverpool and Plymouth faced each other in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield on 8 January. However, the clash ended in a goalless draw and that resulted in a replay, which will take place on Wednesday evening.

In the previous fixture between the two sides, Jurgen Klopp fielded youngsters to face the League Two side. Things did not go as per the German manager's plan and despite that, he has admitted to field a young side for the FA Cup third round replay.

In the last fixture, Plymouth registered a 4-2 win over Stevenga FC in the league tie at home. Despite the visitors taking an early lead, Derek Adams' side made sure they put on a fight in order to seal three points.

Plymouth are in fine form at home and are without a defeat since 23 November, which came at the hands of Barnet FC. Adams will be hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run by registering a victory over the Merseyside club.

Liverpool enter this fixture after settling for a 1-1 draw against their arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on 15 Janaury. Paul Pogba's error helped the Reds get a penalty in the first half, which was converted by James Milner.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 14th league goal in the final quarter of the match helped the Red Devils to seal a point. Klopp was left disappointed to have settled for a point as Liverpool are without a win in this calendar year.

What managers say

Derek Adams: "I can't see that we're going to be too cavalier on our approach. We've got to show respect to the FA Cup team. They're third in the top flight and we've got to be careful of that. The Liverpool line-up could change, although I don't see it changing a lot from the team that played against us. I think they might put in a bit more experience in the team, but I can't see it shifting too much. The only difference for them will be that the changing rooms are not as luxurious as Anfield. But the playing surface is excellent, it's a nice stadium, so I don't see it being a problem," Adams explained, as quoted by the BBC.

Jurgen Klopp: "Usually I don't speak about things I've done in the past but have a look on my cup record in the last few years. We were in 500 finals or something like this. There was not one situation did you think, 'Oh, which team did he pick? He doesn't want to be in the cup'. I love this cup. I love playing in cup competitions. Everything is fine. If people want to think this, I cannot change it. If anybody thinks I don't respect the cup, I cannot chang," Klopp told the Mirror.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Plymouth Argyle: 9

Draw:11/2

Liverpool: 2/7

Team News

Plymouth Argyle

Possible XI: McCormick; Threlkeld, Bulvitis, Bradley, Purrington; Fox, Carey; Jervis, Tanner, Slew; Garita.

Liverpool

Possible XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno; Ejaria, Stewart; Ojo, Woodburn, Wilson; Sturridge.