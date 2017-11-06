Mauricio Pochettino has urged Gareth Southgate to be cautious with his players during England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil and ensure they return in good physical condition for what will be the busiest part of the Premier League season.

Harry Winks, Harry Kane and Dele Alli were the three Tottenham Hotspur players called up to the Three Lions squad, but the latter has already pulled out due to a minor hamstring injury. The former two are expected to report to St George's Park with the rest of the squad and will be assessed by the England medical staff before a decision is made on the level of their involvement in the upcoming games.

Winks, who has been impressive since breaking into the first-team, suffered an ankle injury during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday (5 November). He was replaced by Mousa Dembele after the interval, but the Argentine coach was unsure of the extent of the injury and revealed that the medical team are yet to make an assessment.

Alli will miss both the games England play with a hamstring injury, but Pochettino remains confident that he will return when they take on arch-rivals Arsenal on 18 November, immediately after the international break.

"Winks twisted his ankle and at the moment it is extremely painful. We must assess him with our medical staff and that of the national team. He is so excited to make the national team and I am sure he wants to make it. But it is up to the medical people," Pochettino said, as quoted by the Guardian.

"Alli was feeling his tendon in the posterior muscle, close to the hamstring, after the United game. He then played 90 minutes against Real Madrid. It is a very small thing. We hope treatment will go well in the next two weeks and he will be fit to arrive against Arsenal," he added.

Kane, on the other hand, was taken off after 77 minutes, but it was unclear if the striker had suffered an injury. The England international missed Tottenham's loss to Manchester United last weekend with a minor hamstring strain but returned for their midweek win over Real Madrid and Pochettino revealed after the game that his withdrawal was just precautionary owing to his exertions against the La Liga giants.

"It's a difficult situation for everyone," the Argentine explained with regards to Kane's fitness heading into the international break. "For us, we are focusing on our problems and our injuries but I also understand completely what the national team wants and needs. The most important thing is that the national teams, including England, understand the needs of our players and help them so they will be fit when they return here."

"All you can do is have good communication and explain the situation of everyone and then trust in them. I subbed him to protect him after Real Madrid last Wednesday. It was such an emotional game and it is better to avoid a risk."