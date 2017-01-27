As Prime Minister Theresa May travels to the United States to woo US President Donald Trump and secure a new trade deal for Britain, she will undoubtedly use some flowery language to make her case.

But while delivering her speech to Republicans in Philadelphia, social media users demonstrated May was not the only one capable of using our shared tongue to elucidate a punchy political message.

However, rather than building the case for support to Nato or advocating building a wall along the Mexico border, Twitter used poems to criticise the historic meeting between Trump and May.

Here are a few that caught the attention of IBTimes UK: