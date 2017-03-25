Missing Person: Shaniah Boyd, last seen 3/18 in 4000 blk 6th St, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/aEs5cZXFZu

Ten black and Latina girls have disappeared in Washington DC in the last month, prompting a social media campaign from police to find the missing teens.

Local activists and parents in DC have voiced their concerns with the authorities, in particular over sex trafficking in the area, but police have said the number of missing people in the area is decreasing.

But some within the DC community feel the cases have been given less attention because the missing teenagers are not white.

The founder of support group My Sister My Seed, Dr Vanetta Rather, told Latina.com: "Sometimes when girls of color are missing they are deemed 'runaways' and sometimes that prevents an amber alert from being sent out, they only send out amber alerts for those who are considered snatched or kidnapped.

She added: "It appears that when its girls of color there's not this urgency."

The number of cases has prompted members of the Congressional Black Caucus to appeal to the FBI and Justice Department for helping bringing back the missing girls.

Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN: "The Attorney General is aware of the reports and is looking into the issue."

At a press conference held on 24 March, Washington Metropolitan Police Department commander Chanel Dickerson said: "We have received a lot of media attention and a lot of concern from the public because of the number of releases.

"There have been concerns that young girls in the District of Columbia are victims of human trafficking or have been kidnapped, or that there's an increase in the number.

"And I say this without minimising the number of missing persons in DC, because one missing person is one person too many, but there's actually been a decrease," she continued.

"There is always a concern of human trafficking, but we have no evidence for this."

However, local communities are concerned that the cases of the missing girls have garnered little attention – with four of the young women still missing.

However, authorities said that 95% of the people who had been reported missing in 2017 had been found.

This year the department has recorded 501 cases of missing juveniles – many of them black or Latina, with 22 cases remaining unsolved, according to NBC Washington.

Police said in all of the cases reported in 2017, the teenagers had left home of their own accord – with a new social media campaign by the police highlighting the cases, and an inaccurate viral post claiming 14 girls had gone missing in one day added to the confusion.

Indeed, the authorities believe their campaign may have prompted fears of a sex-trafficking ring, although they have stressed there is currently no evidence to suggest this is the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girls is urged to contact DC Police on: (202) 727-9099.