Metropolitan Police are desperately looking for the mother of a newborn who was abandoned in an east London park.

The baby boy, who has been dubbed Harry by medical staff, was found at 8.20am Sunday (17 September) in Plaistow Park "carefully" wrapped in a white blanket, The Independent reported. The infant was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service to receive care.

According to Metro, officers are concerned about the mother's welfare and are urging her to come forward to receive her own medical support.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare and I would urge you to make contact with us or your local hospital or GP surgery," said Detective Jim Foley of the Metropolitan Police.

"It is really important that we know you are safe."

Foley added: "I would also ask that anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with his mother to come forward."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 020 8217 6498 or via 101.