Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 16-year-old girl from Yorkshire who went missing on Christmas day.

Alexandra Zurawaska, 16, was last seen at about 7pm on 25 December in South Yorkshire. Its feared she may have travelled to Sutton, in south-west London with an older man.

The teenager is described as about 5ft tall and of medium build, with light brown hair.

She was wearing a khaki knee-length coat with a fur-lined hood, khaki tracksuit trousers and Timberland-style boots, when she was last seen.

Police said she has a Land Rover bicycle, the Evening Standard reports.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers are growing concerned for her welfare."

Anyone who has seen Alexandra is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.