A year six student in Florida was arrested for writing a note threatening to shoot up the school, authorities said. The note was placed under the assistant principal's office at Nova Middle School in Davie.

Police said the 11-year-old girl wrote: "I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a** kids and teachers b****. I will bring the gun Feb 16, 18. BE prepared b****!"

CCTV surveillance video shows the girl placing the note under the assistant principal's office door, authorities said on Thursday (15 February). Investigators said the student also provided a written confession.

The girl was upset and crying when confronted by police about the note, a police report revealed.

In her written confession, the girl alleged that another female student ordered her to put the note under the assistant principal's office door or she would get her friend to fight her.

According to Local 10 News, the student was arrested and taken to the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center. She is expected to appear in juvenile court on Friday (16 February). Davie Police said the girl was charged with one count of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, which is a felony.

"This arrest is evident that these types of crimes will be taken serious," Davie Police Sgt Mark Leone wrote.

The girl's arrest comes just a day after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Cruz, who legally purchased the AR-15 that was allegedly used during the shooting, was ordered held without bond on 17 counts of murder.