A group of US friends celebrating a lingerie-themed 21st birthday party have all been arrested by police after less than an ounce of marijuana was found at the venue.

At least 63 people were arrested at around 2.20am on 30 December when police were called to a Georgia house following distress calls about possible gunshots. Two guns were found at the house, one which had allegedly been stolen, along with bongs and "suspected cocaine". Police were told the "gunshots" were actually just fireworks.

Despite the guns and cocaine, it was less than an ounce of marijuana that saw the guests arrested. When police asked who it belonged to, no one came forward to claim it, forcing the officers to arrest everyone as it was "within everyone's reach or control". They were all charged with possession of marijuana.

"All the subjects at the residence were placed under arrest for the possession of the suspected marijuana, which was within everyone's reach or control," a press release from the Bartow Cartersville Drug Task Force said.

According to WSB-TV, Deja Heard had rented the house through AirBnB for her birthday party. "I'm very sorry it happened, all of us are innocent – it's just not right," Heard said. The arrested guests are mostly between the age of 19 and 25. Some of them were even "promising high school athletes" according to the Daily Tribune.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the legal costs and bail of the arrested partygoers. It is aiming to raise $15,000 USD and at the time of writing has accrued $671 in donations. "A good majority of these individuals are college students and members of the US military who were visiting home over the holiday break, and decided to attend a party to catch up with old friends in town," the page states.

"Others were working citizens who lost their jobs the second they walked into work this morning. They need your help to bring justice and light to the unjust treatment these individuals experienced leading to and during their incarceration."