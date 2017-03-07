A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home in a quiet village in Buckinghamshire.

Samantha Blake-Mizen was found dead by paramedics at a property in leafy Ludgershall, near Aylesbury on Sunday (5 March).

Neighbours said that the 47-year-old had only lived in the property for several weeks. A 43-year-old man from Thame, Oxfordshire, around nine miles away (15km), was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday (6 March) and remains in police custody.

Police say that a pathologist carried out a post-mortem examination at nearby Stoke Mandeville Hospital which found she had died of a subdural haematoma, a bleed between the brain and skull, common in cases of head trauma.

The Daily Mail reported that a pathologist had concluded that she had died of a serious head injury, and that her family had been informed.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Officers were called at about 12.25pm on Sunday by the ambulance service following reports that the body of a 47-year-old woman had been found in a property in The Green."

Blake-Mizen's LinkedIn page says she had attended Oxford University where she studied marketing and worked as a senior business development manager.

It was reported that she had moved to Buckinghamshire from Thornbury, near Bristol, some years ago.

Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, from the Major Crime Team, was leading the murder investigation, she said in a statement: "I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community following this incident, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is taking place and that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

"We continue to support the family of the victim at this very difficult time."