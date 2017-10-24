An Oklahoma deputy was faced with the unusual task of arresting a man speeding who was wearing a thong and covered in petroleum jelly earlier.

John Wayne Kellerman was arrested after being pulled over for allegedly driving at 57 mph in a 45 mph zone. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he reportedly found the 54-year-old "nearly naked," wearing a thong bikini covering his genitals.

In an affidavit filed by Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darryl Beebe, the deputy said he saw a nearly empty jar of Vaseline and a pornographic magazine in Kellerman's vehicle. He noted that the driver was covered in Vaseline in his hand and upper and lower body parts and that the car was "extremely greasy".

According to the Enid News and Eagle, Beebe asked Kellerman for his identification and noted he was acting "extremely nervous". Kellerman gave Beebe an Oklahoma identification card and identified himself.

Beebe asked Kellerman if he was masturbating, to which Kellerman acknowledged that he had been before being stopped, the Enid News and Eagle reported. Kellerman then offered Beebe a rag to wipe off the ID card, but Beebe refused.

A check on Kellerman's license revealed that it had been revoked. Kellerman claimed he believed his license was valid, but was told it had not been valid since April 1985.

Kellerman was then arrested for driving with a revoked license and speeding from the incident which took place on 15 October. He was arraigned on those charges on 19 October before Special District Judge Jason Seigars. Kellerman was freed on $1,000 bond and is set to return to court for a bond appearance on 14 November.