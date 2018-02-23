Police have charged a man with the manslaughter of the model daughter of Holby City star John Michie after she was found dead at a music festival last September.

The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival in Dorset at 1am on 11 September last year.

Ceon Broughton, 28, a musician from Enfield, north London, has been charged with her manslaughter by Dorset Police on Friday (23 February).

Fletcher-Michie was the youngest child of John Michie, who has starred in Holby City and Coronation Street, playing Rovers Return landlord Karl Munro.

The 25-year-old was the youngest of John's three children and had worked as a dancer and model who lived in north London.

After the tragedy at the festival, held at Lulworth Castle, an initial post-mortem examination carried out shortly after her death showed no clear signs of an assault.

Dorset Police have said that further examinations have been carried out, including toxicology tests.

Broughton had been previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation, until being charged in Friday.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Louella's family has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

It was reported her parents John, 60, and his wife and Louella's mother, Carol, 66, drove 130 miles from their home in London after receiving a panicked phone call and a WhatsApp map identifying her location.

Her father told The Sun: "We've lost our angel. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. She touched so many lives.

"She was so very positive, so bright. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

The Michie's have two other children, Daisy, 28, a stylist and Sam, 26, a music video director.

John Montague, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Wessex, said: "Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Dorset Police I have today authorised the charge of Ceon Broughton with an offence of manslaughter by gross negligence."

Broughton is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.