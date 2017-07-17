London's Metropolitan police investigating a suspected acid attack on a man and a woman in east London have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Mustafa Ahmed, who had been arrested on Sunday (16 July) has been charged with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and will appear in Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (18 July).

The charge is in connection with the attack on the two victims who were left with serious burns after the incident on Burdett Road on 4 July.

A separate man, also aged 19, who had been arrested on 13 July on suspicion of GBH has been released, while an 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man arrested on 16 July have been released under investigation, the Metropolitan police said.

Both victims, a man aged in his 20s and a woman aged in her 40s, have been discharged from hospital following treatment.

"Both victims have suffered burn injuries; their conditions are non-life threatening." a police spokesman told Metro.