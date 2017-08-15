Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with permanent scarring when a man bit her on the face during a night out in south-west London. The 18-year-old victim had left the Pryzm Nightclub in Eden Street, Kingston, at around 3:30am on 25 June when she was approached by man she did not know.

The blonde-haired white male then put her in a headlock and bit her face, causing her to require immediate medical treatment.

The attack, being treated as grievous bodily harm, left the woman with a deep cut on her face which needed stitches to treat. The assault will also leave her with permanent scars on her face.

An image of her injuries has been released by police as part of the hunt for the attacker. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective constable Robert Wise, the investigating officer from Kingston CID, said: "This was a savage attack that has left a young girl with a permanent scar; we urgently want to find the person responsible.

"There would have been many people who witnessed this horrible assault and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Kingston CID on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.