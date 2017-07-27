Sussex Police are hunting a man after a 12-year-old boy was punched to the ground outside a Morrisons supermarket. The boy was then kicked as he lay injured.

The young boy sustained cuts and bruises from the attack in the seaside town of Bognor Regis and was taken to hospital for medical checks.

The attack happened shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday (23 July) at the rear of Morrisons supermarket, close to the entrance to the multi-storey car park.

The suspect is described as a white man aged in his 50s, 5ft7in tall, of average build, with short, greying hair and a beard.

Police say he was wearing a a navy blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with a patterned front, grey or blue shorts and possibly flip-flops on his feet.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who noticed the man or who may know who he is."

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 787 of 23/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website here.