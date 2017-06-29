Cambridgeshire Police have appealed for information as they hunt for a 28-year-old woman who went missing with her ten-year-old son and baby daughter almost a week ago.

The constabulary have launched a series of searches for heavily-tattooed Adelle Zukunft who disappeared from the city of Cambridge and was reported missing last Thursday (22 June).

Now on Wednesday (28 June) the force have appealed to the public for information about the whereabouts of the mother-of-two.

Officers believe that Zukunft may have changed her appearance since she was reported missing.

It has not been stated why she may have left Cambridge, but is understood that she has family concerned about her whereabouts.

Cambridgeshire Police revealed in a statement that Zukunft may have headed to the Great Yarmouth area, 83 miles away, on the East Anglia coast.

Officers say that Zukunft has links to Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

She is described as white, 5'2" of a large build with shoulder length blond hair and has tattoos on her arms and chest.

The force say that she was last seen wearing a sleeveless white patterned top and black cropped trousers. It was also stated that she has a pink or red pram with her.

Cambridgeshire Police Detective Sergeant Nick Cook said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Adelle's children and ask if anybody has seen her to contact police immediately on 101.

"I would also like to appeal to Adelle herself to get in touch."