A 14-year-old girl was raped in a park in south-east London during a "horrendous" broad daylight attack, police say.

The teenager was attacked in a secluded area of Avery Hill Park, off Avery Hill Road, in Greenwich on Monday, 4 September.

Police said the assault by the unknown male happened between 9am and 1pm.

On Saturday (16 September), detectives released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as a black male believed to be aged in his 20s, of slim build, with short black hair and a moustache.

He was wearing sand-coloured combat trousers, dark shoes which may have been blue, and a grey drawstring bag. He was also wearing sunglasses with black, round lenses.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers. Police say there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

DC Mark Azariah, from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable girl in the middle of the day. If you were in and around the area and saw anyone matching the description of the suspect or saw anything suspicious I would urge you to get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have information about the man wanted for questioning as a result of the images released today, my team are waiting for your call."

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police are asked to call 07789 926065 or email mark.azariah@met.pnn.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.