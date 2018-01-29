Two lorry trailers loaded with 44 tons of chocolate were stolen in southern Germany, and police are still hunting for the sweet- toothed thieves.

Officers said on Monday (29 January) the pair of trailers packed with €400,000 ($496,100) worth of chocolate were stolen from an industrial park in Freiburg on Friday night in Germany's Black Forest.

One trailer was found by police on Saturday hooked up to a Polish truck cab that had stopped at a lay-by near the German-French border. But when challenged the driver fled on foot, leaving the trailer full of the stolen chocolate behind.

The second trailer was found in Lahr, also near the border with France. But this time two-thirds of the chocolate was missing, and with no driver could be found.

Police have widened their search for the thieves and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.