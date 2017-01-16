A shooting has occurred close to a primary school in Glasgow just after children were being dropped off in the morning

Police Scotland confirmed a firearm was discharged close to St George's RC Primary in Penilee but no children or staff were harmed.

Additional police officers are at the scene and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstance of the shooting.

Glasgow City Council said they are aware of the incident. A spokesperson added: "All pupils and staff are safe at St George's Primary, Penilee. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds."

The school on Muirdykes Road also confirmed all pupils and staff were inside at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 09:05am police received a report of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area of Glasgow.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. Additional police patrols are in the area.

"Police officers are at the school and there is no threat to children or staff at the school. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to any other person.

Update: Police confirmed a 35-year-old man is in a stable condition after being injured in the shooting in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke said: "This is a highly unusual incident and understandably, parents, staff, pupils and people in the local community are all very alarmed by this.

"We do believe it was a targeted attack but nonetheless this took place near to a local primary school at the start of the school day, when the area was busy with parents dropping off their children.

"Although it would appear that there was an intended victim, anyone could have been injured as a result, putting young children and innocent people at risk.

"The pupils are now safe at school and additional police patrols are in the area to provide extra reassurance over the next couple of days. Please do not hesitate to approach my officers if you are concerned at all.