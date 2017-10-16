Detectives in London are desperately trying to identify the person in this E-fit, who fell to his death from the top floor of the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane over three years ago. The mystery man plummeted almost 100m at around midnight on 20 March 2014.

The Metropolitan Police still do not know who he is. Now they have published his E-fit image in the hope that his next of kin or members of the public can put the matter to rest. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The man fell off the 28th floor at the summit of the world-famous hotel and landed on the roof of a fourth floor bar. Emergency services rushed to help him after a 12.15am call, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is described as as black and aged between 40- and 50 years old. He had cropped black hair and a medium build.

A few tantalising clues obtained from his Oyster card suggest he was living, working or in some other way connected to south London.

The card, found on his person when he died, shows that he made regular journeys in Norwood, Crystal Palace and Streatham.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black Lonsdale fleece jacket, a white shirt with light pink and blue large checks, a white vest, grey/brown suit trousers with a black belt, grey socks and black loafers.

PC Gemma Scott said: "This is a very sad case in which not only has a man lost his life, but it is still possible that his family do not know that he has died.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man from the efit to come forward and speak with us so that we can finally put a name to him."

In May 2016, another man, also believed to be in his 40s, fell to his death from a rooftop bar in the Hilton owned DoubleTree Hotel by Tower Bridge. Traumatised onlookers saw his body smash into the pavement during a Thursday evening rush hour. Again, the death was not treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 07917 517799 or via 101.