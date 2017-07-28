These two men are wanted by the Metropolitan Police in connection with the disappearance of three high-value diamond rings from an exclusive London art fair. The items are worth more than £2m ($2.6m) combined.

The rings were stolen from a cabinet the Masterpiece London 2017, which was held in the west London borough of Chelsea, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 4 July.

The heist has been likened to the Pink Panther stories because the thieves managed to seamlessly remove the items from the stand and exit the premises without being detected by the heavy security presence.

The event was held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Royal Hospital Road SW3 – a popular location for summer events, including the world famous Chelsea Flower Show.

Detective Sergeant Chris Taylor, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brazen theft carried out in the middle of the afternoon when there were lots of people attending the event at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage, and we have released images of two men we would like to trace and speak to.

"Both men are wearing distinctive brightly-coloured driving shoes. Did you attend the event and notice these men? Or have you come across the rings at all?

"If you have any information that could help us, no matter how insignificant it seems, we would urge you to come forward."

No arrests have so far been made.

If you recognise either of these two men, or if you have anyone information about the theft, call Kensington and Chelsea CID on 020 8246 0186 or 101, or report information via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.