Police have launched an investigation after the remains of a baby have been found in a park in Kent.

The body parts were found in Broadway, Sheerness, at 12.48pm on Saturday (4 March.)

The age and identity of the infant have not been established. The cause of death is also not known, Kent Police said.

Forensic officers are examining the green, which is located between a swimming pool and a Roman Catholic Church on the seafront, Sky News reports. A large area near the town centre has been taped off.

"Officers are at the scene conducting enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them establish the circumstances," a police spokesman said.

"Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way."

Anyone with information about the remains can contact police on 101.