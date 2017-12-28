A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a young woman was found in a north London park.

The Metropolitan Police said a member of the public found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, near the athletics track in the centre of Finsbury Park, just before 4.30pm yesterday (27 December).

A line of enquiry is that the young woman was attacked and killed while in the park on Christmas Eve.

Police believe the death could be linked to the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday (24 December) following an evening out with friends, reported the Evening Standard.

The woman has yet to be formally identified, and police said steps are being taken to identify her next of kin.

The investigation is led by DCI Nicola Wall who said: "We believe that this woman was attacked whilst in the park and this may have occurred on Christmas Eve. Her body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch.

"We are trying to establish the motive for the attack and would like to hear from anyone who has seen anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park around the Christmas holiday period."

The Met Police said anyone with information is requested to call the incident room on 0208 785 8244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.