Police searching for a man who disappeared following a night out in Greater Manchester have started looking in local canals as part of the bid to find him. Caspar Blackburn, 22, was last seen around 2.15am on 1 October 2017 at the Slug and Lettuce bar in Sale.

Friends and family have become concerned about Blackburn, describing his disappearance as "totally out of character".

Greater Manchester Police launched an appeal to help find the 22-year-old who was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans. Specialist underwater police teams have now been spotted searching through Bridgewater Canal as part of the investigation.

Officers began looking through the canal on the evening of 3 October, but stopped due to poor light.

Blackburn's father previously made a desperate plea for his son to come home. Robert Blackburn, 52, told the Manchester Evening News: "Everyone is distraught. It is the not knowing - nobody has heard anything at all from Facebook, Twitter or his phone.

"It is totally out of character. He is the assistant manager of Carpetright - he has never missed a day of work. Nobody is going to be angry with him at all, he will get a big hug when he comes home."

Blackburn has also not retrieved his Nissan car which he left outside a friend's house before leaving for the bar.

A friend of his, Billy Hayes, wrote on Facebook while appealing for information: "Anyone who knows Caspar will know he doesn't like leaving his car anywhere. He's not been home and his mobile phone is off. No one has been able to get hold of him, his mum is worried sick."

Detective Inspector Carl Gilbert said: "Caspar has not been seen now since Sunday (1 October) and this is completely out of character for him. His family are extremely worried about him and I would urge you to get in touch with police if you see Caspar or know where he is."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MP/17/ 0110152 , or call the independent charity Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111.