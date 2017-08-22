Police are offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information to help find a man accused of assaulting three women in south-west London.

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help track down the male suspect who is accused of attacking three women as they walked through Clapham over the course of six months last year.

The first attack occurred around 2am on 22 May 2016 when a woman was sexually assaulted after a man followed her into the communal hallway of a residential building on Clapham Common South Side. The man ran away after the victim managed to fight him off.

The second incident occurred on 26 June in Klea Avenue, Clapham, when a 27-year-old woman was pushed into a communal area of a block of flats and attacked at around 2am. This time the woman managed to scratch at the man's face with her keys before he ran off.

The third attack happened on 12 October at around 10:30pm when a 25-year-old woman was walking down Cavendish Road. A man engaged her in conversation and followed her into Klea Avenue - where the previous attack took place.

The 25-year-old walked away from him quickly, creating some distance between them, but the man ran up behind her and sexually assaulted her before running off towards Abbeville Road.

Police previously released CCTV footage and images of the man they wanted to speak to in connection with the first two attacks in November 2016. This appeal resulted in the third victim coming forward and police linking all three attacks to the same man.

Detective Chief Inspector Melissa Laremore, from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "Despite a good response to the previous appeal when we released images and video of a man we wanted to trace in connection with two of these attacks, unfortunately enquiries have not led to a positive identification or an arrest.

"We then had the third victim come forward saying they were also sexually assaulted by a man fitting the same description in the same area of Clapham. The victims were left traumatised by the attacks and we are determined to find the man responsible.

"We are extremely keen to identify the man pictured in connection with these incidents and appeal to anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible. We are now offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspect."

The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged between 25 and 35, of medium build and around 5ft 5ins with short black hair. He spoke with an English accent.

If you recognise the man pictured or you have any further information, call officers on 0208 721 4251 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, contact the Met via Twitter @MetCC.