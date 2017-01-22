A police officer has been shot in north Belfast. It is understood the officer was struck once in the arm after a number of shots were fired from a car on Crumlin Road.

Mark Lindsay, Chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, issued a statement condemning the attack: "This is an appalling act, and I wish to condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers.

"They believe that by causing great grief to a family they are somehow advancing their warped and outdated plan. The wider community will be outraged by this attack on one of their police officers.

"The police serve the entire community and wounding one individual is an attack on the entire community."

Describing the incident as a drive-by shooting near a petrol pump, senior Sinn Fein assembly member Gerry Kelly said: "I hope that the injured officer will make a full and speedy recovery. Those responsible for this attack are the same people who are attacking the local community.

"They have absolutely nothing to offer society and need to call a halt to these activities immediately," he added. "I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland tweeted: "There are reports that 1 of our Officer's has been injured in a terrorist shooting in Belfast.Thoughts are with him & his family #WeAreYou."

North Belfast DUP MP Nigel Dodds tweeted: "Police officer injured in shooting in North Belfast Crumlin Road area. Despicable act of terrorism."

According to BBC News, Crumlin Road has been closed while police investigate the shooting.

More follows...