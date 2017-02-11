A police officer has been killed and numerous protestors have been wounded during clashes in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday (11 February).

Thousands of protesters gathered in the heart of the capital after populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr started a campaign to push for electoral reform ahead of September's elections.

The protest started peacefully with speakers addressing the large crowds in Tahrir Square, but then groups of people broke away and attempted to break through a security cordon guarding the main road to the Green Zone.

"The demonstrators tried to cross Jumhuriya Bridge, the security forces fired tear gas to stop them but they insisted," a senior police official told AFP reporters.

Security forces also fired rubber bullets at the protesters and at least 11 have been wounded – many with serious head injuries.

Reuters reported the death of the police officer however details of the death are not yet clear.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...