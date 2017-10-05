A police officer from Ontario, who was shot in the head by Stephen Paddock during the Las Vegas massacre, has made his first steps since undergoing life-saving surgery.

Officer Michael Gracia was attending the concert along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday 1 October with his fiancee Summer Clyburn when the attack began.

Gracia was shot in the head while Clyburn, who had tried to cover him from further gunshots, was also wounded.

After being shot in the temple, Gracia underwent surgery to save his life. Just a few days later he is walking again.

A total of 58 people were killed in the attack and a further 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in living US history.

The attack took place on Sunday evening when Paddock, positioned in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, opened fire on a crowd of 23,000 who were watching the closing moments of a three-day country music festival.

Paddock was found dead in his hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot.

On Wednesday 4 October, Donald Trump visited Las Vegas, praising the work of emergency services and condemning Paddock's act.