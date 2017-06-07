Police have recovered a body from the River Thames believed to be that of French national Xavier Thomas, who has been missing since the terror attack on London Bridge.

A body was pulled from the river in Limehouse by specialist officers from the Marine Police Unit while searching for the 45-year-old after it was believed he was thrown from the bridge as a van drove into pedestrians before continuing onto to nearby Borough Market.

Thomas was walking with his girlfriend Christine Delcros along London Bridge at the time of the terrorist attack on the night of Saturday, 3 June. Delcros remains in hospital with serious injuries.

While no formal identification has taken place, Thomas's next of kin have been informed.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Detectives were appealing for information about Xavier Thomas, 45, a French national who had not been seen since the night of the terrorist attack on London Bridge.

"On Tuesday, 6 June, at approximately 19:44 hours the body of a man was recovered from the river, near Limehouse, by specialist officers from the Marine Police Unit.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas's next of kin have been informed of this development."

