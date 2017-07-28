Police have released CCTV images of two men in connection with the double rape of a 14-year-old girl in Birmingham.

The teenager was attacked twice in the space of a few hours on Tuesday (25 July).

Detectives say that the teenage girl had walked to Witton train station with a friend, however at around 8pm after being approached by two men, the friends were separated.

The victim was then led to a secluded part of the station where she was raped by one of the men.

She left the station entrance at around 2am on Wednesday, in a disorientated state after her horrifying ordeal.

Attempting to seek assistance from a passerby, she flagged down a vehicle but was then raped a second time in the car of the man who stopped.

The victim then returned to her home and called emergency services.

The first man who was caught on CCTV at the train station is described as an Asian man with light skin, brown eyes, a skinny build, about 6ft tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

The second man police want to speak to in connection with the rape of the 14-year-old is described as Asian and around 5ft 7, of large build with a close-cropped beard wearing a blue jumper and black jeans.

A third suspect, who was in the vehicle, is described as a thick set man, around 5ft 6 with large biceps.

Senior investigating officer DCI Tony Fitzpatrick told Sky News: "Our investigation is moving at a fast pace and today we are releasing multiple CCTV images of men we wish to speak with in connection.

"I would like to hear from anyone who might know who these men are. Likewise, if you saw these men between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning then please get in touch.

"Your information could prove vital in our enquiries."