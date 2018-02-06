Thames Valley Police has released three e-fit images of men they are seeking in relation to an aggravated burglary in Moulsford, Oxfordshire.

The images were released after four men entered the property pulling the occupant, who was shouting for help, inside with them.

Two men and a woman already inside the house in Offlands Court were threatened with what appeared to be a firearm, police said. The invaders demanded that one of them transfer bitcoin to a different account.

The transaction failed. Authorities said the victim was hit in the head and later taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The first e-fit is of a man thought to be around 19 years old, black, 6ft1 and with an athletic/slim build. He was wearing a dark blue sports jacket with distinctive white slashes across the shoulder and down one arm; his trousers were similar but not of a matching set. He wore white shoes.

The second suspect is a man thought to be in his mid 20s, white, around 5ft7 and with a slim build. He had long patchy stubble and wore a small rucksack on his back.

The third is a man thought to be in his mid 20s, black, over 6ft tall and wearing a black Puffa-style jacket.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and would still like to speak to anyone who has any information about what happened," said Det Sgt Alan McIlwain, of Force CID at Abingdon police station.

"I would like to appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, particularly after 10am on Monday 22 January, or who saw people who they believe may be the offenders enter or use a vehicle in the area.

"We are also interested in speaking to anyone who believes they recognise the men shown in these e-fit images.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call Thames Valley Police."