Police have released an image of the woman who was found brutally murdered on Christmas Eve in a north London park.

The body of Iuliana Tudos, 22, was discovered in Finsbury Park around 4.30pm on Wednesday (27 December).

Tudos is thought to be from Moscow, Russia and she had worked at the World's End pub in Camden whose staff raised the alarm when she did not turn up for a shift on Boxing Day.

Friends of Tudos last saw her around 8pm on 24 December when she headed for a bus home from Camden. She was due to spend Christmas at a friend's home in nearby Enfield but did not turn up.

Her home in nearby Upper Tollington Park has been searched by police who have informed her next of kin.

Neighbour Sebastian Jonathan told ITV News: "She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous. I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer."

A large section of the park was cordoned off while forensics officers attended the scene and they marked out what looked like clothing left scattered on the grass, the Evening Standard reported.

DCI Nicola Wall of the Metropolitan Police has appealed to the public for information.

"Iuliana's body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch. We believe that she may have been attacked on Saturday, 24 December - Christmas Eve - but we want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park over the Christmas period.

"We are still trying to piece together a timeline of events and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as regards to a motive," Wall said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020-8785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555 111.