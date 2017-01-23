The Metropolitan Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to after a young girl was sexually assaulted in south London.

The 12-year-old was jogging near All Saints Church on Carshalton High Street in Sutton at around 5.00pm on 24 October 2016 when a man, unknown to her, approached her and committed the offence. She was able to escape and ran home before police were called.

The man who police want to speak to is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, stocky and has short/ginger blonde hair. He was wearing a navy hoodie, dark jeans and appeared to be carrying a jacket.

Met Detective Sergeant Cathy Black said: "This horrific assault has left a young girl distressed and afraid to leave the house on her own to do the things she enjoys.

"We are determined to catch the person responsible for this crime and we'd appeal for any witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV still to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We'd like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident. Attacks of this nature are extremely rare in Carshalton. However, reassurance patrols are taking place in the area to help the community feel as safe as possible."

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the man in the CCTV image is urged to contact contact police on 020 8721 4106 or on non-emergency number 101 or on Twitter @MetCC.

Police initially arrested a 26-year-old man on 1 December 2016 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female under 13. However, he was released and no further action will be taken.