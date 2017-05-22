- A number of people have died after a huge bang after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
- A source at the North West Counter Terror Unit has told Sky News it is being treated as a possible terrorism incident
- People have been advised to stay away from the area where a bomb disposal unit is at
- A police statement said: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of fatalities and others injured"
- Video posted on social media shows the chaotic scenes after the concert
- Witnesses said they heard two loud bangs near the ticket office of the arena
- The cause of the reported explosion is unknown.
Greater Manchester Police confirm that 19 people are confirmed dead with 50 more injured.
Here are some of the latest images from the scene:
Other witnesses have told of the fear following the explosions at the concert.
Josh Elliott, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed... we basically hit the deck. It was bedlam... it was horrific."
Meanwhile, a barman at the nearby Steven Charles Snooker Club, who gave his name to the Press Association as Tyler, said: "We've had a few people in with panic attacks and in all kinds of disarray.
"We've got four girls here - trying to get them sorted to get picked up. There was a gentleman on the floor with his leg all bleeding and woman with blood down one side of her face.
"We felt something but didn't know what it was - there was a sound like thunder. One girl had a panic attack and another had streaming tears, a woman had a heart attack just outside," he told the Press Association.
A source at the North West Counter Terror Unit has told Sky News that the incident is being treated as a possible terror incident.
The Guardian journalist Frances Perraudin has tweeted a video of a bomb disposal squad has tweeted this video.
Celebrities have been tweeting their sympathies and thoughts.
Great Manchester police have urged people to avoid the area of the explosions in the centre of the city.
NHS Trust has Tweeted for people not to call unless absolutely necessary as they deal with the aftermath of the explosions.
British Transport Police are reporting that the explosion was in the foyer area of the arena. Here is their statement:
Witness reports are coming through from the aftermath of the explosion at Manchester Arena.
Jenna-Lea May Alston told LADbible: "The lights came on and we heard a massive bang. I've never heard anything like it in my life. It was louder than fireworks. There was screaming, you didn't know what to do.
"We tried to go out, and when we did, two girls opened the doors and instantly ran back screaming that there was a bomb. We all thought the absolute worst.
"Eventually when they told us to evacuate we went down the same set of stairs and all I could see were bodies, smoke and blood. I could see man with blood down his back, and young girls.
"It was by where the old McDonald's used to be. There were bodies lying on the floor, I saw it with my own eyes."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted to say his thoughts are with all those affected. No word yet from Theresa May, Tim Farron, or Andy Burnham – who was recently elected Manchester's Mayor.
The Holiday Inn, walking distance from the Manchester Arena, is reportedly taking in children who have been separated from their parents.
Taxi drivers are offering free lifts home for people affected by the dramatic events at Manchester Arena.
Network Rail have confirmed that all trains from Victoria Station, which is next to Manchester Arena, have been cancelled for the night.
Here is video uploaded by social media of the chaotic scenes that followed the explosion at the Manchester Arena.
Footage has emerged which appears to show audio from the blast. Can be heard from a long way away.
Harrowing scenes from inside the arena as hundreds of people run away. Yet to receive confirmation of what has occurred, but is clearly a very serious incident.
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that are a "number of fatalities".
This starts the coverage by IBTimes UK of a "serious" incident that police are responding at the Manchester Arena. There are reports of an explosion and people are said to have fled the venue following a concert by the singer Ariana Grande.