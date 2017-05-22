Live A number of people have died after a huge bang after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

A source at the North West Counter Terror Unit has told Sky News it is being treated as a possible terrorism incident

People have been advised to stay away from the area where a bomb disposal unit is at

A police statement said: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of fatalities and others injured"

Video posted on social media shows the chaotic scenes after the concert

Witnesses said they heard two loud bangs near the ticket office of the arena

The cause of the reported explosion is unknown.

Now 01:12 Greater Manchester Police confirm that 19 people are confirmed dead with 50 more injured. Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

12 min 00:59 Other witnesses have told of the fear following the explosions at the concert. Josh Elliott, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed... we basically hit the deck. It was bedlam... it was horrific." Meanwhile, a barman at the nearby Steven Charles Snooker Club, who gave his name to the Press Association as Tyler, said: "We've had a few people in with panic attacks and in all kinds of disarray. "We've got four girls here - trying to get them sorted to get picked up. There was a gentleman on the floor with his leg all bleeding and woman with blood down one side of her face. "We felt something but didn't know what it was - there was a sound like thunder. One girl had a panic attack and another had streaming tears, a woman had a heart attack just outside," he told the Press Association.

18 min 00:53 A source at the North West Counter Terror Unit has told Sky News that the incident is being treated as a possible terror incident.

24 min 00:48 Great Manchester police have urged people to avoid the area of the explosions in the centre of the city. Emergency services continuing to work at the scene of incident. Please continue to avoid the area and follow @gmpolice for updates — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

27 min 00:44 NHS Trust has Tweeted for people not to call unless absolutely necessary as they deal with the aftermath of the explosions. Due to the incident in Manchester, please only call us for life threatening emergencies at this time. Thank you. — NWAS NHS Trust (@NWAmbulance) May 22, 2017

30 min 00:41 British Transport Police are reporting that the explosion was in the foyer area of the arena. Here is their statement:

37 min 00:35 Witness reports are coming through from the aftermath of the explosion at Manchester Arena. Jenna-Lea May Alston told LADbible: "The lights came on and we heard a massive bang. I've never heard anything like it in my life. It was louder than fireworks. There was screaming, you didn't know what to do. "We tried to go out, and when we did, two girls opened the doors and instantly ran back screaming that there was a bomb. We all thought the absolute worst. "Eventually when they told us to evacuate we went down the same set of stairs and all I could see were bodies, smoke and blood. I could see man with blood down his back, and young girls. "It was by where the old McDonald's used to be. There were bodies lying on the floor, I saw it with my own eyes."

43 min 00:29 The Holiday Inn, walking distance from the Manchester Arena, is reportedly taking in children who have been separated from their parents. UPDATE: A number of missing people inc children from Manchester Arena taken to nearby Holiday Inn. Share with anyone searching for missing. — Cllr. John Leech (@johnleechmcr) May 22, 2017 Holiday Inn near Manchester Arena have taken 50+ kids who have been separated from their guardians tonight #ManchesterArena — The Gooner4life (@gooner4life_uk) May 22, 2017

49 min 00:23 Taxi drivers are offering free lifts home for people affected by the dramatic events at Manchester Arena. BREAKING NEWS: manchester taxis and cabs offering free rides home for people around #manchester Arena. One love. — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) May 22, 2017

59 min 00:13 Here is video uploaded by social media of the chaotic scenes that followed the explosion at the Manchester Arena.