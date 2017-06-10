Witnessed a car crash into a crowd by Amsterdam central station. Terrifying! pic.twitter.com/jeoFtP4OEA — John Berg (@jwbergiii) June 10, 2017

At least 8 people have been injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians outside Amsterdam's Centraal station.

According to police reports the driver of the vehicle was parked illegally and attempted to speed off when approached by police. He hit a wall crashing into a crowd of people.

Police pulled the driver from the vehicle, as paramedics tended to the wounded. Two people are said to be in a serious condition.

The motorist has been described as incapacitated after being taken unwell. Police said the driver had no intention of driving into the pedestrians.

While the incident sparked a major police response officials denied any suggestion of a terror attack.

Police spokeswoman Marjolein Koek said: "There is no indication whatsoever that this is a terrorist attack" .

The square outside Centraal Station was sealed off by police as they searched the car Mail Online reports.

Security Services in the Netherlands has been on high alert since the London Bridge attack a week ago.